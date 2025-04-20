As expected, WWE WrestleMania 41 on its first night was filled with title changes, brawls, and betrayals, which made the PLE an instant hit with fans. However, what excited the fans, apart from all the in-ring action, were the unique entrances that each wrestler came out with. From newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, to CM Punk grooving to Living Colour, and Seth Rollins' Dark and White themed intro, viewers were treated to a visual feast. Check out all the wrestler entrances for WWE WrestleMania 41 below. WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results: Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu Crowned New Champions, Paul Heyman Sides With Seth Rollins After Turning On Roman Reigns and CM Punk (Watch Video Highlights).

Every Wrestler's Entrance From WrestleMania 41 Night One

