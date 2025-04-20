Amman (Jordan), Apr 20 (PTI) India started their campaign at the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships in style with Hardik Dahiya and Rudraksh Singh securing dominant victories here.

In the U-15 boys' category, Hardik (43kg) outclassed Kyrgyzstan's Kubanychbek Bolushov with a 5-0 unanimous decision on Saturday.

Rudraksh (46kg) followed it up with another clean sweep, defeating Mongolia's Ibrakhim Maral 5-0.

This the first event organised by Asian Boxing, endorsed by both the Olympic Council of Asia and the newly-formed World Boxing.

India has fielded a 56-member squad in the tournament.

