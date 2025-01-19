Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has left for Davos in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), a communication issued by the CM's office stated on Sunday.

Fadnavis left for Davos at midnight for the five-day event that begins on Monday.

As per the statement, the chief minister is expected to sign memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for data centres, automobiles, semiconductors, electric vehicles, electronics, steel, food processing, textiles, pharma, infrastructure and other sectors during his visit.

Efforts will be towards achieving the objective of making Maharashtra a trillion-dollar economy, and employment generation will also be the focus, it stated.

Fadnavis has taken part in the World Economic Forum thrice during his first term as the chief minister.

