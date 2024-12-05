Devotees are happy that a Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya after a 500-year wait.(ANI/PHOTO)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): The 43rd Ramayan Mela in Ayodhya will be inaugurated today at Ramkatha Park by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The four-day cultural spectacle, which takes place from December 5 to December 8, emphasises Ayodhya's rich spiritual and cultural legacy while honouring the life and principles of Lord Ram.

Following the event, the UP CM will go to Hanuman Garhi, pray at the temple of Ram Lalla, and assess the status of the Ram Mandir's building. At 12:45 p.m., he will leave for Mumbai.

According to the Secretary-General of the Ramayana Mela Committee, Kamlesh Singh, "The honour we have received is a moment of great excitement for Sanatanis worldwide. After 500 years, Sita and Lord Ram have been enshrined in their palace, and a grand procession will travel from here to Janakpur."

This is an occasion of immense joy for Sanatanis globally, as it is the fruit of the struggles depicted in the Ramayana and the sacrifice of nearly 700,000 individuals that this moment has come to pass.

He continued that the four-day Ramayan Mela traditionally begins with the Chief Minister's inauguration on the first day, and the Governor concludes it on the final day. In between, various ministers participate. The objective is to promote the ideals of Lord Ram, his governance, and his familial values across the world, in India, and within families.

Moreover, particularly with the ceremonial "Baraat Yatra" (wedding procession) of Lord Ram leaving Ayodhya, devotees are joyful.

Ram, as a brother, a king, a son, and a husband, along with Sita as the epitome of familial virtue, should inspire every household. The life and values of Purushottam Ram must resonate among people.

"The Ramayana Mela, established 43 years ago by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji and luminaries like Sheetla Singh, continues to uphold these ideals," Kamlesh Singha. (ANI)

