Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday strongly defended the arrangements for the Maha Kumbh, while criticizing the opposition, especially the Samajwadi Party (SP), for their handling of the Kumbh Mela in 2013 and for appointing Mohammad Azam Khan as the Kumbh Mela in charge.

Addressing the state Assembly, Adityanath asserted that those approaching the Kumbh with goodwill were always welcome, but any malicious intent would not be tolerated.

" ...What you (opposition) said regarding Maha Kumbh, a person from a particular caste was stopped from entering Maha Kumbh, we had told that those who go with goodwill, they can go but if somebody goes with malicious intent, they would be in trouble..."

The CM also took a dig at the Samajwadi Party, saying, "We did not play with the religious sentiments of people, unlike the Samajwadi party, their CM did not have the time to monitor Kumbh and see its arrangements and therefore, he made, a non-sanatani, in charge of Kumbh..."

Highlighting the scale of the ongoing Maha Kumbh, Adityanath stated, "Had there been no world-class facilities in Maha Kumbh, 63 crore devotees would not have attended it till now...On 26th February, there is Shivratri, I guess that the way the country and world are attracted towards Maha Kumbh, we will cross 65 crores..."

Furthermore, CM Yogi accused the opposition of disrespecting constitutional values while claiming to uphold them. He criticised the behaviour of SP leaders during the Governor's address, questioning their commitment to democratic principles.

"You (opposition) people keep moving around with the book of Constitution, but what is your approach towards personnel who are holding Constitutional posts, we can guess that while looking at your behaviour during the speech of the Governor. The noise and the remarks that were being made. The behaviour towards the Governor, was that constitutional?" he questioned.

"If that was constitutional, then what is unconstitutional?...the social media handle of Samajwadi Party shows their ideology, their thoughts towards the Constitution, it can make a healthy society feel ashamed...," he added.

The fifth day of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly budget session began on Monday with disruption as Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs protested in the assembly.

Samajwadi Party MLAs created a ruckus in the house after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak's comment on Mulayam Singh.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana intervened, directing the protesting SP MLAs to leave the assembly Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak made a comment that appeared directed at someone without naming anyone specifically.

The ongoing budget session started on February 20 and will continue until March 5. The annual budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, which is expected to surpass Rs 8 lakh crore, will be presented on February 20. (ANI)

