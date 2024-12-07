Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 7 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, honoured Brigadier Harcharan Singh (Retd), Havildar Khajur Singh (Retd), and Naik Mohammed Aslam Bhat (Retd) with the 'Veterans Achievers Award' at Udhampur during his visit to the Headquarters Northern Command on Saturday.

As per the Indian Army, Brigadier Harcharan Singh (Retd) has dedicated his post-retirement life to making a significant impact on the lives of veterans.

Also Read | 'Matter of Immense Pride for India': PMO on Archbishop George Jacob Koovakad's Elevation As Cardinal by Pope Francis.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Army wrote, "Brigadier Harcharan Singh (Retd) notable contributions include streamlining veterans' data in the Sainik Welfare Board, ensuring benefits reach the deserving persons. He is also an integral part of Project NAMAN, which supports VeerNaris and their families. His efforts have facilitated free legal aid for VeerNaris and have supported disabled soldiers through the NGO, War Wounded Foundation."

Similarly, Havildar Khajur Singh (Retd) has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to afforestation and women's empowerment post-retirement. In 2016, he founded the Sanjeevani Jan Kalyan Seva Samiti, an NGO that has planted over 1 lakh trees in Jammu and Kashmir and empowered school-going girls through self-defence training. His efforts have fostered positive change within the community, inspiring a brighter future.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: 4 Men Behead Acquaintance on Instructions of 'YouTube Tantriks' To Get His Skull For Worship; Arrested.

Naik Mohammed Aslam Bhat (Retd) post-retirement has pioneered the art of Kiwi cultivation in Chenani tehsil, Jammu and Kashmir, transforming barren land into thriving orchards. He introduced modern farming techniques and mentored fellow veterans to explore agriculture as a post-service career, contributing to regional economic growth and enabling a sustainable income source for many veterans, a post by the Indian Army reads on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)