Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 5 (ANI): Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday held the central government equally responsible, along with the Election Department, for the deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) facing extreme pressure during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Rao demanded immediate ex-gratia payments and a government job for one family member of each deceased BLO.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "If people are dying due to voter stress, the central government is equally responsible for it. They have to look after their families... Many people are suffering, and the government is putting pressure on to speed things up. Investigations, visiting every home, people are dying under that pressure. I would request the central government to give those families an ex-gratia and a job to a family member...A man died. The department and the central government are equally responsible for looking after his family..."

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, initiated just months before the polls, has claimed 40 lives and is being used to destabilise the state government.

Announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those hospitalised, Banerjee accused the Centre of selectively implementing SIR in non-BJP-ruled states such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

"Due to SIR, 40 people have died. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh has been announced. For those in the hospital, the amount is Rs 1 lakh... Just so that the State government could not function, SIR was declared just three months before the polls. In Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam, elections are happening. SIR will happen in Tamil Nadu & Kerala since the BJP is not in power. It's happening in West Bengal since the BJP is not in power. Why is SIR not happening in bordering States where the BJP is in power?" Mamata said.

Urging people to attend hearings and fill out forms correctly, CM Mamata accused the BJP of trying to "drive out minorities, Matuas and Rajbanshis." She cautioned voters against supporting independent candidates, claiming that doing so would indirectly benefit the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct the second phase of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and union territories, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026.

The exercise will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. (ANI)

