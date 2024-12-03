New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the situation in Manipur.

"I move an adjournment motion to discuss Manipur's grave and deteriorating situation. This conflict, which has been raging for over 18 months, has spiralled into a humanitarian crisis, marked by widespread violence, displacement, and economic devastation," Gogoi said in the notice.

Gogoi highlighted the failure of the state government to contain the violence and restore peace in Manipur.

"The state government has failed to contain the violence and restore peace. The state is now divided along ethnic lines, with both communities armed and engaged in a cycle of violence. The porous border with Myanmar has become a hub for illegal arms trade and drug trafficking, further exacerbating the situation," he said.

The Congress MP criticized the BJP-led central government for remaining indifferent to the situation in Manipur and urged the House to take immediate cognizance of the matter and demand a comprehensive discussion.

"The economic impact of the crisis has been devastating. Businesses have shut down, livelihoods have been destroyed, and the state's financial health has deteriorated. The delay in salary payments and pension disbursements has added to the misery of the people. The BJP-led government at the Centre has remained indifferent, adopting an 'out of sight, out of mind' approach," he added.

"The future of Manipur and the unity and integrity of India are at stake. We cannot afford to ignore this crisis any longer. I urge the House to take immediate cognizance of this urgent matter and demand a comprehensive discussion," he said.

Parliament's proceedings have seen disruptions since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over their demands, including a discussion on Adani issue, Sambhal violence and the Manipur situation.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon and then for the rest of the day. The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20. (ANI)

