Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Amid chaos over the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil on Sunday questioned Centre over the alleged influx of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals coming to Maharashtra. He said that it was the commoners who were bearing the brunt of the same.

"It is a very serious matter that such allegations are being made that Rohingyas and Bangladeshis have come to Maharashtra in large numbers. It is being said that the accused who committed such a big crime in Saif's house is a Bangladeshi. Therefore, questions will be raised on the central government how do people reach Maharashtra after crossing 5-6 states? What does the BSF do, what does our army do and what does the intelligence department of the central government do? The common people have to bear the brunt of this," Patil told ANI. Focusing on the law and order situation in Maharashtra, he further said that no one was safe in the state, including celebrities and sarpanches.

"From celebrities to sarpanches, no one is safe in Maharashtra and such a situation of law and order never existed in Maharashtra. Today the situation is such that due to political pressure, the police administration, and revenue administration are not able to do their work," Patil said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday refuted the claims made by the opposition following the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. He said that the accused had migrated from Bangladesh and wasn't aware that it was the residence of a film star.

Pawar, who is also the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, said that the accused had entered the residence of Saif Ali Khan with the intention to commit robbery.

The Mumbai Police on Sunday morning confirmed that the person arrested for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan is an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh. The accused, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the residence of the renowned actor with the intent to commit theft.

As per the police statement, various investigation teams were formed to investigate the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Further, according to the police, the accused was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. It was revealed that the accused is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.

The case was reported by Aleyamma Philip, a 56-year-old staff nurse. The incident occurred around 2:00 AM on January 16, during which Saif Ali Khan was attacked and sustained serious injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine. (ANI)

