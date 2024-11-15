Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): As Diwali celebrations illuminated the nation, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) rose to the occasion, facilitating travel for over 4.42 million passengers in October 2024. This festive season witnessed a significant surge in both domestic and international traffic, as travellers flocked to celebrate the festival of lights. CSMIA catered to over 3.16 million domestic passengers and more than 1.25 million international passengers during this period. "CSMIA continues to soar to new heights, thriving as a premier travel hub with unique efficiency and excellence," stated Mumbai International Airport Limited in a press release.

On October 26, 2024, CSMIA recorded its highest number of air traffic movements (ATMs) with 939 flights in a single day, marking the busiest day of the month. The Airport witnessed a remarkable rise in ATMs during October, with 19,848 domestic and 7,222 international ATMs, driven by an expanded array of travel options for passengers, according to the release.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Constable ‘Facilitates’ Issuance of Passport for Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member, Suspended.

CSMIA maintained strong performance in key destinations. In October, the top three domestic destinations were Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa, with Delhi leading the way, recording passenger traffic of 0.58 million. On the international front, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and London emerged as the top destinations. CSMIA's connections to these key locations underscore its status as a critical gateway for both business and leisure travellers, the press release noted.

International passenger traffic at CSMIA was dominated by the Middle Eastern, Asian, and European regions. The Middle East accounted for the highest share, with 51 per cent of the total international traffic. Asia ranked second, contributing 23 per cent, while Europe held a 17 per cent share. These figures reflect the prominence of CSMIA as a gateway to key global regions. The growth in Asian and European traffic was further supported by flight additions from Nok Air to Don Mueang, Thailand, and Virgin Atlantic to London, United Kingdom, as per the release.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's Chopper Stopped From Take Off in Jharkhand: Ensure Level Playing Field in Campaigning, Congress Complains to EC.

Throughout October, particularly during the Diwali weekend, CSMIA showcased its efficiency in managing high passenger volumes, ensuring a smooth and seamless experience for travellers. With a commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service and safety, the Airport continues to provide world-class facilities for a delightful passenger journey. As it enters the final quarter of 2024, CSMIA remains steadfast in its position as a premier international hub, offering unparalleled connectivity to destinations worldwide, the press release concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)