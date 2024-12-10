Kisama (Nagaland), Dec 10 (PTI) Nagaland's 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival culminated on Tuesday with resonating fusion of Naga folk songs and dances during the closing function.

In the 10-day festival, held at the picturesque Naga Heritage Village Kisama, some 12 km from the state capital Kohima, Naga arts, music, and performances were showcased, drawing participants and visitors from across the globe.

Also Read | Karnataka Panchamasali Lingayat Quota Stir Turns Violent: Stone-Pelting Erupts, Several Injured As Police Lathi Charge Protesters in Belagavi (Watch Video).

Hornbill Festival is an annual tourism promotional event of the Nagaland government, which brings together different tribes of the state at a single venue providing an opportunity for the visitors to enjoy the ethnic art and culture.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Tourism Minister Along highlighted the spirit of unity and prosperity that the event represented for the people of Nagaland.

Also Read | Bengaluru Suicide Case: Techie Atul Subhash Kills Self; Alleges Harassment by Wife and In-Laws in Video Message, Death Note (Watch Video).

He emphasized the festival's significance in bringing together diverse cultures and fostering unity and understanding among the people of Nagaland.

“Under the dynamic leadership of our Honorable Chief Minister (Neiphiu Rio), we have seen the Hornbill Festival grow from a tribal celebration to an event that resonates with unity, spirituality, and collective prosperity,” Along said.

He also stressed the importance of the international participation with the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Peru as country partners and Sikkim and Telangana as state partners of the festival.

“These collaborations were celebrated for fostering stronger international ties and cultural exchange,” he said.

Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy at the US Embassy, New Delhi, Gloria Berdena, Miss Nagaland 2024 Anon Konyak A, first runner-up Nikali K Shohe and second runner-up Kelulu Dawhuo lit the bonfire to mark the closing of the silver jubilee edition of the festival.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)