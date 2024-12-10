Bengaluru, December 10: A day after a 34-year-old techie from Uttar Pradesh died by suicide after blaming his wife and her family, the police on Tuesday said they have been booked for abetment of suicide.

Atul Subhash, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page death note alleging harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh, police said. Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash Hangs Himself to Death in Manjunath Layout Area; Leaves 24-Page Suicide Note Alleging Harassment From Wife, In-Laws (Watch Video).

Atul Subhash Alleges Harassment by Wife in Video Message

Atul Subhash Alleges Harassment by Wife in Video Message

The incident occurred in the Manjunath Layout area, which falls under the Marathahalli police station limits, they added.

