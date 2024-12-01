Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], December 1 (ANI): Cyberabad police arrested three drug peddlers near Gangaram in Telangana for transporting ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad for resale at higher rates, police officials said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Chaman resident of Dhiwani district in Haryana, Shivampeta Umakanth from Hyderabad and Arjuna Sai Krishna from Bowenpalli Hyderabad. The fourth accused Rakesh native of Haryana state is absconding.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal Weakens, Unprecedented Rainfall Paralyses Life in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram Affected.

According to the police official, "On credible information Sub-Inspector of Police (SIP), M Anjaneyulu of Chandanagar police station with his staff while checking the vehicles near Hanuman Temple Gangaram on November 29 at 11:40 pm stopped a vehicle as its driver was driving in a suspicious way. In the car three persons were present. On conducting a search in the car, 60 brown colour bundles like substance were found with a pungent smell of Ganja."

Police officials said that they were immediately brought to Police Station for interrogation.

Also Read | 'Will Support BJP's Decision on Maharashtra CM': Eknath Shinde Rules Out Differences Among Mahayuti Allies Over Government Formation.

"One of the accused admitted that he was the driver and transporting dry Ganja from Odissa state at low rates to sell in Hyderabad at higher rates. The fourth accused Rakesh native of Haryana state is absconding. On November 29 while coming from Odissa to Hyderabad via ORR Patancehru on the way two other accused joined him at Patancheru and followed him on the bike. The other two accused were delivering the transported Ganja in twin cities," Police officials said.

The police seized 57 Kg dry ganja worth Rs 18 lakhs, along with a car, three smartphones, and a bike.

The case is being investigated by A Ravi Kumar, Detective Inspector of Police, Chandanagar PS under section 8(c) read with section 20(b)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur Zone, emphasised that they are conducting regular awareness programs to curb drug abuse.

"If anyone is caught selling or consuming drugs immediate action will be taken as per law. Under the supervision of DCP, Madhapur zone, Addl. DCP Madhapur zone, Special Operation Team (SOT) DCP Medchal and SOT Inspector Balanagar and team, and ACP Miyapur Divison, Cyberabad, SHO, Chandanagar PS, DI Chandanagar PS, SIP, M Anjaneyulu and the team made sincere efforts, to arrest the accused persons and they are being rewarded suitably," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)