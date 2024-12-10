Panaji, Dec 10 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 54-year-old Czech national for allegedly carrying a banned GPS device while attempting to board a flight from Goa to Doha, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Martin Polesny, was found with a Garmin Edge 540 GPS device (a cyclocomputer) in his baggage during screening at the Manohar International Airport at Mopa in North Goa on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

He was scheduled to fly to Doha on a Qatar Airways flight at 1.30 pm on Monday, the official said.

The device found in his baggage is banned in India, he said.

"The accused could not produce any license or permission from a competent authority to use the gadget," the police spokesperson said.

The Czech national has been booked under provisions of the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and has been issued a notice to appear before the Goa police, the official said.

