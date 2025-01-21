Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) A Dalit tractor driver was allegedly thrashed by a brick kiln owner in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu for allegedly touching a water pot, police said Tuesday. He was also allegedly taken away to a town in Haryana and his family was asked to pay a ransom for his release, they said. Police said Chimanlal Meghwal was released only after his brother paid the money.

According to police, the incident happened at a brick kiln in Pacheri Kalan police station, Jhunjhunu district on Saturday when Meghwal had gone to collect bricks at the kiln owned by Vinod Yadav.

After paying an amount for the bricks, the tractor driver tried drinking water from a pot when Yadav kicked him.

Later, Yadav along with two others allegedly took him to Rewari in Haryana in a car thrashed him with belts and demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from his family for his release. He was released after his brother paid the money, police said.

On Sunday, a case was registered by Meghwal who had injury marks on his body. He has been given treatment at Pacheri community health centre, Sub-Inspector Rajpal said.

The SI said Meghwal claimed that he was beaten for drinking water from a pot. He is yet to be questioned by police.

