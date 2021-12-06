Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) The death toll in the Worli chawl fire rose to three on Monday after a 25-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at a civic-run hospital during treatment, an official said.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Urges People To Stay Alert Amid Fear of Third Wave of COVID-19.

All the three deceased are members of the same family.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Official Notice Regarding CBT-1 Result, CBT-2 Schedule Released Online at rrbcdg.gov.in; Know Details Here.

The deceased woman, Vidya Puri, was undergoing treatment at the Kasturba hospital for the last six days. She was declared dead around 5 pm on Monday, the official said.

Last week, the four-month-old son of Vidya Puri and her 27-year-old husband had died of burn injuries at Kasturba hospital and Nair hospital.

The incident had occurred on November 30 morning when a blaze erupted in the room of the Puris after a gas cylinder blast, injuring four persons.

The fourth victim is in stable condition, civic officials said.

A controversy had erupted after a video showed that the injured persons were not attended to promptly at the Nair Hospital, following which the civic body suspended two doctors and a nurse for the alleged negligence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)