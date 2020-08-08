Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Telegu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu (NCBN) on Friday clarified to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy that he would be able to achieve "true decentralised development" in all the three regions in the state only with the help of a centrally located capital city like Amaravati.

Naidu demanded the Chief Minister to explain to the people why he had so much "hatred" for the present state capital that he was viciously bent upon destroying an excellent project. The YSRCP's actions would only push the state into darkness and destroy the opportunities of future generations.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Chandrababu Naidu said: "From the Chief Minister to ministers, all YCP leaders made pre-poll assurances that they would not change the capital. But, now they were not even coming forward to accept the TDP challenge to go for a fresh mandate on 3 capitals plan. The YCP leaders had cheated Andhra people with their double standards. For this, the people were going to pay a heavy price for a long time to come. At least now, the Chief Minister should realise how important it would be to go with a vision for ushering in overall growth in the state."

The TDP chief pointed out that while 132 projects were started in Amaravati, simultaneously 160 additional projects were begun in all the 13 districts from Srikakulam to Anantapur. Five clusters were visualised under the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and another three clusters were planned under Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor. Three mega cities, 14 smart cities, 3 international airports and ports were on the anvil. Twelve out of the total 15 Central government institutions were given to backward regions of Rayalaseema and North Andhra for balanced development in the state.

The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister asserted that decentralisation was not a new concept and Amaravati was actually visualised as a vibrant city to achieve the larger objective to ensure decentralised development in the state.

Stating that he had sown the seeds for Hi-Tech City when some sections made fun of that at that time, he said: "This gradually led to exponential growth in Hyderabad with the help of additional projects like International Airport, Pharma City and Outer Ring Road. Similarly, plans were made for developing Amaravati where 139 projects were lined up. But, the government has crippled all these projects."

To a question, Naidu said that the Central Government has a responsibility to intervene and stop capital shifting in the larger interests of the people of the state.

He pointed out that when the PPAs of solar companies were cancelled, the Central government interfered as the power subject fell in the concurrent list. "In respect of Amaravati also, similar MoUs were signed with farmers to take 33,000 acres. If they were made to suffer now, this would lead to a trust deficit and no farmer would come forward to give land to any future project in the entire country in future," he added. (ANI)

