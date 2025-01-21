New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence has signed a Rs 1,560.52 crore contract with the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) for the procurement of 47 T-72 Bridge Laying Tanks (BLTs).

The move, according to the MoD, aims to improve the Army's operational capabilities. Further, as per the MoD's statement, the acquisition is expected to strengthen the Army's mechanised forces by providing essential bridging support during both offensive and defensive operations, ensuring greater mobility and tactical flexibility.

The contract was formalised by senior officials from the MoD and HVF, AVNL, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, the official statement added.

The T-72 Bridge Laying Tanks (BLTs) are crucial equipment used by the Indian Army's mechanised forces to launch bridges during both offensive and defensive operations. These vehicles enhance battlefield mobility and the army's offensive capability by providing integral bridging support for tanks and armoured vehicles.

This procurement, categorised as "Buy-IDDM (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured)," aligns with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to boost self-reliance in the defence sector.

The project will not only strengthen the Army's operational capabilities but also contribute to the "Make-in-India" vision, boosting domestic manufacturing and technological innovation in defence.

The T-72 BLTs, due to their capabilities, are expected to improve the Army's ability to execute operations with greater efficiency and ensure better tactical flexibility and mobility in complex terrains. (ANI)

