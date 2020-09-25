New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Three people were killed while three others sustained injuries in a bus accident on main Wazirabad Road in the national capital on Thursday, Delhi Police said.

The accident took place on Thursday when the driver lost control over the bus and hit another vehicle and a street vendor's shop across the footpath opposite to Nand Nagari Depot.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

