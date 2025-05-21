New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The portraits of Veer Savarkar, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya will soon adorn the Delhi Assembly premises, Speaker Vijender Gupta announced on Wednesday.

Gupta chaired a meeting of the General Purposes Committee, which passed the resolution to honour the "national icons".

Also Read | Moradabad Shocker: Minor Girl Lured Into School Principal's Office, Gang-Raped by 5 in UP; Accused Arrested After Video of Sex Assault Goes Viral.

According to a statement from Gupta's office, the Committee resolved to install their portraits within the premises of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha in recognition of their enduring contributions to India's freedom struggle, social reform and educational renaissance.

The decision was taken based on a proposal submitted by General Purposes Committee member Abhay Verma, who stated that honouring them with portraits within the Assembly complex would be a fitting tribute to their lasting legacies and would serve as a source of inspiration for future generations, reinforcing the values of patriotism, service and democratic ideals, the statement added.

Also Read | Bokaro Horror: 16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Jharkhand, All 4 Accused Taken Into Custody.

The Committee's decision not only honours the immense contributions of Savarkar, Saraswati and Malaviya, but also reflects the Assembly's collective resolve to preserve democratic ideals and promote a deep-rooted sense of national pride, cultural heritage and civic responsibility among the people of Delhi, the statement quoted Gupta as saying.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)