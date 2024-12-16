New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendra Sachdeva interacted with auto drivers in the national capital on Monday, stating that they had pledged to remove the corrupt Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and bring the BJP to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

"Now we will not tolerate it; we will change our ways. We need change, not excuses. We want the BJP government in Delhi. Today at the state office, auto drivers assured their full support to the BJP. Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party government exploited the auto drivers for years; therefore, the auto drivers of Delhi have taken a pledge to remove this corrupt and ineffective government and form a BJP government," Sachdeva posted on X.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani Net Worth Drops; India's 2 Richest Men No More in Elite USD 100 Billion Wealth Club.

Last week, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal met with auto-rickshaw drivers and recalled the early days of the party, when he and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia campaigned by putting posters on auto-rickshaws.

On Sunday, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakka criticised the BJP, claiming that the party's sole agenda is to target and malign Arvind Kejriwal.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Smoke in Coach of 22531 Mathura SF Express Triggers Panic Among Passengers; Technical Glitch Resolved.

AAP has released its fourth and final list of 38 candidates for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. According to the list, Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash, and Minister Gopal Rai from Babarpur.

Other candidates include Satyendra Kumar Jain from Shakur Basti, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar, Ramesh Pehalwan from Kasturba Nagar, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, and Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar. The list features two new names, while the remaining 36 candidates are sitting MLAs who have been re-nominated. Notably, AAP has fielded Ramesh Pehalwan from Kasturba Nagar and Pooja Naresh Balyan, the wife of Naresh Balyan, from Uttam Nagar.

The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has struggled in the past two assembly elections, failing to win a single seat. In the 2020 elections, AAP secured 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP won eight. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)