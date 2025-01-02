New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated the Punjabi Bagh Flyover on Thursday, which will save 11 lakh litres of fuel annually and reduce pollution equal to planting 65,000 trees, a press release said.

It will also save commuters 40,000 hours daily and ease traffic for over 3 lakh people in areas like Najafgarh and Raja Garden. Over the last decade, the AAP government, under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, has built 39 flyovers in Delhi.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Intensifies Attack on AAP, Targets Arvind Kejriwal by Releasing 'Farzi Voters Se Ishq Hai' Poster, Alleges Electoral Fraud.

The Delhi Chief Minister pointed out that Delhi's per capita income has increased 2.5 times over the past decade, now standing at Rs. 4,62,000--well above the national average. CM Atishi framed this achievement as a direct result of the people's trust in an honest and hardworking government, showcasing how AAP's governance has reshaped Delhi's urban landscape and economy. Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, MLA Shiv Charan Goel, and other dignitaries attended the event.

Congratulating everyone on the inauguration of the Punjabi Bagh Flyover, Atishi stated, "The Punjabi Bagh Flyover is not just a gift for the residents of Punjabi Bagh, Madipur, and Moti Nagar, but for all Delhiites. This section of the Ring Road, connecting Azadpur to Najafgarh via Punjabi Bagh, Basai Darapur, and Paschim Vihar, has long been a source of frustration due to daily traffic jams. People stuck in traffic for hours dreaded taking these routes. With this flyover, millions of Delhiites will now experience relief from traffic jams and enjoy smoother travel."

Also Read | Karnataka Cabinet Approves Creation of Separate Corporation for Dharwad, Increases KSRTC Bus Fares by 15%, Says State Minister HK Patil (Watch Video).

The Delhi Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the six-lane flyover, spanning over 1.12 km, which crosses the Najafgarh Drain and ESI Hospital. She remarked, "This flyover eliminates three major traffic signals, bringing relief to vehicles travelling to and from Azadpur, Raja Garden, Paschim Vihar, Najafgarh, and ESI Hospital."

She further pointed out that this flyover is part of a larger project, complementing the Moti Nagar Flyover, which was converted from a single-lane to a double-lane flyover under the leadership of then CM, Arvind Kejriwal, in March 2024. With today's inauguration, the Punjabi Bagh Flyover project stands complete.

CM Atishi shared the broader impact of the project, stating, "This flyover will benefit approximately 3.45 lakh people daily, including those travelling by cars, buses, and two-wheelers. It is estimated to save Delhiites about 40,800 hours daily. Over a year, this project will save 11 lakh litres of petrol and diesel, significantly reducing pollution in Delhi--equivalent to planting 65,000 trees."

Praising the efforts of the PWD department, she added, "Pollution is a major issue in Delhi, worsened by traffic jams. Today, the Delhi Government has successfully mitigated pollution equal to planting 65,000 trees through this project."

CM Atishi emphasised, "This Punjabi Bagh Flyover is the 39th flyover constructed in the last ten years under the Aam Aadmi Party government. Infrastructure expansion in Delhi - including flyovers, elevated roads, and underpasses - has never progressed at the pace achieved under the AAP government, in Arvind Kejriwal's leadership."

She further emphasised, "Whether it's West Delhi with the Punjabi Bagh and Moti Nagar flyovers, South Delhi with the Rao Tula Ram Flyover, Ashram Underpass, and Sarai Kale Khan Flyover, East Delhi with the Anand Vihar Flyover, the ongoing flyover in Nand Nagri, Seelampur flyover, and Signature Bridge, or North Delhi with the Mukundpur-Bhalswa elevated road, Delhi's infrastructure growth is truly remarkable."

"In just ten years, under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, the AAP government has completed 39 flyovers, elevated roads and underpasses--a milestone unmatched in Delhi's history," asserted the Chief Minister.

CM Atishi highlighted, "In 2014, Delhi ranked fourth globally for traffic congestion. Today, Delhi has dropped to 44th place, which is a clear testament to the improved traffic speed. Beyond just flyovers, Delhi's overall infrastructure has seen remarkable growth."

She further noted, "Now just flyovers, when we look at the Delhi Metro, by 2015, only 200 km of metro lines had been completed in about 19 years. However, in just 10 years, under the AAP Government, an additional 200 km has been completed, and 250 km more are under construction - a total expansion of 450 km in just a decade."

She asserted, "Over 10,000 km of roads have been constructed, 6,800 km of sewer lines laid, and 4,000 km of water pipelines installed. A decade ago, Delhi had only 67,000 streetlights. The AAP government worked on a war footing to eliminate dark spots, and today, there are over 4 lakh streetlights, effectively brightening every corner of the city."

She also pointed out, "Similarly, 10 years ago, Delhi had only 25,000 CCTV cameras. Today, Delhi boasts over 3 lakh CCTV cameras, the highest for any city globally. In fact, in the last 10 years, we have installed cameras at such an impressive scale that we have surpassed cities like London and New York. Over 4 lakh CCTV cameras have been set up across the city, with a particular focus on enhancing the safety of women. The expansion of infrastructure in Delhi on a war footing, including water pipelines, sewer lines, CCTV cameras, and streetlights, has also significantly boosted the city's economy."

CM Atishi explained, "Any economist will tell that a city or country progresses when its government invests in infrastructure--building roads, flyovers, buses, schools, and hospitals. Over the past 10 years, the Aam Aadmi Party Government has rapidly developed infrastructure, and this has reflected in Delhi's economy."

She went on to highlight, "Delhi's GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product), which is an indicator of the state's economy, was Rs. 4.95 lakh crore in 2014-15 before the AAP government came to power. In just 10 years, it has increased 2.5 times to Rs. 11.08 lakh crore. No other state's GDP in the country has grown as fast as Delhi's."

CM Atishi highlighted that Delhi's GDP has grown 2.5 times faster than other states under the leadership of the AAP government. Along with the state's GDP, the per capita income of Delhi's residents has also risen significantly. In 2014-15, the per capita income of Delhi's residents was Rs. 2,47,000. By 2024, it has reached Rs. 4,62,000--2.5 times higher than the national average. Among states with a population of over one crore, Delhi has the highest per capita income.

CM Atishi highlighted the remarkable growth in Delhi's infrastructure, stating, "The expansion of Delhi's infrastructure--construction of roads, metro projects, schools, and hospitals--has led to significant growth in the city's economy and a substantial increase in the per capita income of its residents over the past 10 years."

She further emphasised, "As a result, Delhi now has the lowest inflation rate in the country. This has only been possible because Delhiites elected an honest and hardworking government."

Reflecting on the development trajectory, she added, "Over the last 10 years, the speed of Delhi's development through infrastructure projects like roads, schools, and hospitals has been unmatched in any other part of the country."

Looking ahead, CM Atishi asserted, "I hope that in the next 5 years, Delhi's pace of development will continue to accelerate, and both the city and its residents will keep progressing."

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly and MLA, Rakhi Bidlan, stated that today marks a historic and joyous moment for all of Delhi, as the flyover inaugurated by Chief Minister Atishi connects Outer Delhi to South Delhi. Located in the heart of West Delhi, the Punjabi Bagh Club Flyover will become a lifeline for Delhiites, offering not just time savings for travellers but also a sense of pride in contributing to the city's transformation.

She added, "In the last 10 years, the AAP Government has constructed 39 flyovers across Delhi, not only freeing people from traffic jams but also significantly improving the pace of life. The AAP government remains committed to tirelessly working for the welfare and progress of the common people."

"A standout feature of this flyover is its cost efficiency. Initially estimated at Rs. 352 crore, it was completed for Rs. 312 crore, saving Rs. 40 crore. This saving serves as a message to BJP, Congress, and other opposition parties, demonstrating how initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, Sanjeevani Yojana, and Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana will be funded. Over the last decade, the Delhi government has consistently saved costs on infrastructure projects, and these savings will now be directed towards empowering the women of Delhi," further added Rakhi Bidlan.

AAP MLA Shiv Charan Goel described Chief Minister Atishi's inauguration of the Punjabi Bagh Flyover as a gift of 'Sanjeevani Booti' for the Moti Nagar constituency, something they had eagerly awaited. Punjabi Bagh, once infamous for being among the most polluted areas, is now expected to see a drastic reduction in pollution levels due to this flyover.

He emphasised that the flyover would resolve a 20-kilometre-long traffic jam on the Ring Road, potentially reducing travel time to the Delhi Airport and Gurgaon to just 20 minutes. Additionally, several related projects have been completed alongside the flyover, including subways connecting East Punjabi Bagh to West Punjabi Bagh, Sudarshan Park to Punjabi Bagh Club, and ESI Hospital to Basai Darapur Metro Station.

Shiv Charan Goel further highlighted that a high-tension wire, long considered a safety hazard for residents, has now been moved underground as part of the project. This single flyover has addressed multiple challenges for the area, marking a significant improvement in infrastructure and safety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)