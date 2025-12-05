New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is working on a "war footing" to tackle pollution in the national capital and stressed that public participation is essential to achieving effective, lasting results.

The Chief Minister on Thursday inspected the mist spray system installed at ITO and directed officials to ensure its efficient functioning in accordance with the prescribed schedule. She said the government is committed to addressing all sources and aspects contributing to pollution.

Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood and senior officials from various departments accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection. She reviewed the technical features of the mist spray system and assessed its effectiveness in suppressing dust and airborne pollutants.

The Chief Minister said a comprehensive plan is being prepared to keep all roads in Delhi permanently free from dust and waste.

Gupta noted that pilot projects using mist spray systems in the NDMC area have shown positive results, leading the government to prepare a broader plan for their installation across the city. She said an electric mist spray system has been set up on electricity poles at ITO, and its initial performance has been encouraging.

The Chief Minister said that similar mist spray systems are being installed at nine major pollution hotspots across Delhi, with plans to expand the initiative citywide.

She added that all relevant agencies, including the MCD, NHAI and PWD, have been instructed to take prompt action within their jurisdictions. Gupta also urged citizens to actively use the MCD-311 app to report issues such as potholes, dust accumulation, waste dumping, or any pollution-related concerns. All complaints received through the app must be resolved within 72 hours.

The Chief Minister said the government is installing more than 300 mist spray units across major pollution hotspots, and the successful implementation at ITO will guide wider deployment.

The mist spray system, mounted on electric poles and equipped with high-pressure pumps and fine nozzles, uses water to control road dust and particulate matter. The government believes the technology will significantly aid in reducing pollution levels in dense and high-traffic areas.

Gupta stressed that public cooperation will be crucial to ensuring that Delhi's fight against pollution is effective and sustainable. (ANI)

