New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Tuesday remanded Chaitanyanand Saraswati in judicial custody in a fake number plate case. He was produced before the court after one day of police custody.

The Delhi police formally arrested him while he was under judicial custody in a molestation case.

It is alleged that he was using a fake diplomatic number plate for which a case has been registered under sections of cheating, forgery, etc., under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar remanded Chaitnyanand Saraswati in judicial custody after considering the application of Delhi Police seeking judicial custody of Saraswati.

Delhi Police had sought 14-day judicial custody of Saraswati in the present case.

Earlier, on November 27, the court had issued a production warrant to produce him in a cheating case. Delhi Police formally arrested him while he was in judicial custody.

The court has already taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed against Chaitanyanand Saraswati and four other accused persons, including three women, in a molestation case. Saraswati was arrested on September 28 in Agra.

Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet on November 26 under sections 75(2), 79, 232, 351(3), 238 (b), etc of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)

