New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The officials of Delhi Customs intercepted a 47-year-old passenger arriving from Jeddah on Thursday with 419 grams of suspected gold worth over 32 lakh at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

According to Delhi Customs, the Indian passenger arriving on Air India flight from Jeddah was flagged for inspection based on profiling during the green channel exit.

Upon further scrutiny, customs officers discovered 12 yellow metal rods, weighing 419 grams and suspected to be gold, concealed within the wheels of the passenger's trolley bag.

The suspected gold, valued at around Rs 32.96 lakh, was detected during an X-ray scan, though no alarm was triggered by the passenger's entry on the Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD).

The passenger has been detained for questioning, and statements have been recorded under Section 108 of the Customs Act.The suspected gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, and the items will be send for purity testing, according to Delhi Customs.

The Customs Department has launched a thorough investigation, looking into the possible involvement of smuggling networks and the broader implications of the case.

Further action will be taken based on the findings, including possible legal proceedings.

