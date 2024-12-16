New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): A passenger travelling from Riyadh to New Delhi was intercepted by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with two gold bars worth over Rs 22 lakh.

According to customs officials, airport security detected two gold bars, weighing 300 grams and valued at Rs 22.2 lakh, concealed inside an adaptor.

"A male passenger (Indian) arriving from Riyadh was intercepted at Delhi airport by Customs officials on December 15. X-ray scans revealed two gold bars of 300 g worth Rs 22.2 lakh cleverly concealed inside an adaptor," said the Customs department.

A week earlier, a passenger travelling domestically from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to New Delhi was caught with 13 gold pieces weighing nearly 999 grams.

The estimated value of the foreign-origin gold was approximately Rs 72.72 lakh. Authorities stated that further investigation was underway.

Airport security had flagged suspicious images during the X-ray screening of the baggage. The passenger was intercepted based on information provided by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs at IGI Airport.

In another incident, customs officials reported that three male passengers travelling from Almaty, Kazakhstan, to New Delhi were intercepted.

The passengers, holding Uzbek passports, admitted to concealing eight irregularly shaped gold pieces in their rectal cavities, according to Delhi Customs. (ANI)

