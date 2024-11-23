New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected the Narela-Singhu border to see the implementation of stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which enforces a ban on the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), except for essential services.

Speaking to media persons, Gopal Rai highlighted the AAP government's efforts to mitigate air pollution in the city.

"The AAP government is continuously working to mitigate the level of pollution in Delhi. Entry has been banned for those vehicles that cause pollution, as Grap 4 is implemented. Today, we have received several complaints that vehicles are being allowed to enter Delhi without proper checking; hence I am here to inspect the same," Gopal Rai said.

He further requested the officers posted on Delhi borders for surveillance to do their duty properly till the time Grap IV is there.

"We (Delhi government) are trying to mitigate our share of pollution, but this is also true: air pollution is present in the whole of North India," the Delhi environment minister said.

"I also request all state governments to follow the guidelines properly, so that we can reduce the pollution levels," he added.

Stage IV of GRAP is effective from 08:00 AM, November 18, in response to worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, the Railway Board has announced staggered work timings for its employees in the Delhi-NCR region due to increased air pollution, following the Central Government's directive.

The Board has also advised its officers and staff to carpool when using personal vehicles.

"Owing to hazardous air quality levels in the Delhi NCR area, DoP&T (Department of Personnel and Training) has advised adopting the following measures in respect of officers located in Delhi/NCR," the Board said in an order on Friday.

However, several places in Delhi are still in the 'severe' category for air pollution. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

Many residents have also complained of the pollution in the region, with the number of people coming out for morning walks being reduced too.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also called the air pollution in northern India a "national emergency."

Taking to social media platform X, the MP highlighted that the situation was a "public health crisis" affecting the entire region, "stealing children's future" and "suffocating the elderly." (ANI)

