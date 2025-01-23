New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted permission to Sameer Mahendru, an accused in the Delhi Excise policy case to travel to UAE for business purposes from January 28 to 31.

Currently, Mahendru is enlarged on regular bail.

Justice Vikas Mahajan granted permission to Sameer Mahendru after hearing the submissions by the counsels for the petitioner and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Advocate Dhruv Gupta appeared for Sameer Mahendru.

An application seeking permission to the Petitioner to travel abroad from 28.01.2025 to 31.01.2025 and to obtain his passport from the custody of the Learned Trial Court and further direct the authorities to suspend/withdraw/cancel the Look Out Circular, if any.

It was submitted that the petitioner was granted regular bail in September 2024. He was granted permission earlier also on 07.01.2025 to travel abroad

to Dubai, UAE from 09.01.2025 to 16.01.2025, to meet his old-aged NRI father-in-law, whose health was not in the best condition.

Earlier, Mahendru had filed a petition seeking permission to travel with his family to Dubai to visit his elderly and ailing father-in-law.

While Mahendru had been granted bail on September 9, 2024, one of the conditions of his bail was that he could not leave the country without prior court approval.

In his petition, Mahendru emphasized that he had complied with all court orders, regularly attended hearings, and had not abused the liberty granted to him. He also pointed out that another co-accused, Gautam Malhotra, had been allowed to travel abroad during his trial, with the Look Out Circular (LoC) against him suspended during that time. (ANI)

