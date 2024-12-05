New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi government to provide state protection to music producer Amandeep Batra following his reports of receiving threats and extortion calls from the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs

Justice Jasmeet Singh instructed the Delhi Police to take necessary action within 10 days and, in the interim, ensure Batra's safety, taking all possible measures to protect his life and fundamental rights.

The court noted that since September, Batra has been receiving multiple calls from the Bishnoi and Brar gangs. Despite filing an FIR, the threats persist.

Batra's plea, filed in the Delhi High Court, sought police protection, alleging that the threats are being made on the instructions of a Delhi-based businessman who holds a personal grudge against him.

According to the plea, the petitioner has been receiving threats via WhatsApp messages and calls since September 20 and has filed an FIR under Section 308(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS). However, despite the FIR being registered and the matter transferred to the Special Cell, no significant progress has been made.

The plea further stated that although a police officer has been assigned to the petitioner's security, this measure appears to be a mere formality, as the officer is not consistently present and only visits occasionally.

Highlighting recent high-profile killings of public figures, such as Baba Siddique, Sidhu Moosewala, and Nadir Shah, the plea underlined the urgent need for proper and comprehensive police protection for Batra. (ANI)

