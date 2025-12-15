New Delhi [India],December 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed advocates and parties appearing in person to opt for the hybrid mode of hearings, including participation through video conferencing, in view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions in the national capital.

In a circular issued on December 15, 2025, the High Court stated that members of the Bar and parties-in-person may, if they find it convenient, choose to appear virtually in matters listed before the Court.

The step has been taken to ensure continued access to justice while taking into account the current weather situation.

The circular makes it clear that the hybrid option is discretionary and intended to provide flexibility to lawyers and litigants. Physical hearings will continue as scheduled, while the virtual mode is being offered as an additional facility rather than a substitute for in-person appearances.

The directive has been issued by the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court, Arun Bhardwaj, and applies to matters listed before all benches of the Court.

A similar advisory has also been issued by the Supreme Court Registry amid deteriorating air quality in the capital. With the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering between severe and hazardous levels, the Registry on December 14 advised advocates and litigants to avail the video-conferencing mode of hearings, if convenient.

The Supreme Court circular, issued under the directions of Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, said that lawyers and litigants may appear through video conferencing in matters listed before the apex court. (ANI)

