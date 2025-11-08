New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a slum area in Delhi's Rithala in the late hours of Friday.

Several fire tenders are present on the spot and efforts to douse the blaze are underway.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

