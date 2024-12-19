New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The Crime Branch has arrested an event manager indulging in the illegal use of fireworks in Delhi NCR and seized 630 kg of illegal fireworks causing air pollution, said police.

According to DCP Crime Sanjay Kumar Sain, in view of poor air quality in Delhi and the NCR region, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has passed directions regarding a complete ban on all kinds of firecrackers on manufacturing, storage, and selling including delivery through online marketing platforms and bursting in the NCT of Delhi up to 01.01.2025.

For effective implementation of the ban, the Delhi Police have taken several steps, including creating awareness among the general public about the ban on firecrackers. The teams of the crime branch have been tasked with identifying the persons/companies indulging in the illegal use/sale of fireworks.

During the exercise, on receipt of secret information about the storage of illegal firecrackers, a team of the crime branch conducted a raid on December 15 in Jagatpur, Delhi, where the owner of the godown, named Ram Prakash, a resident of Burari, Delhi, was nabbed. During the search of his godown, cold pyrotechnics have been found, according to a press release.

In violation of the above notification, a total of 30 cartons having a total of 5400 cold pyro crackers and a total weight of 630 kg have been found, which were seized. Therefore, a case u/s 223 B.N.S. was registered against the accused, and he was arrested accordingly, said police.

Accused Ram Prakash disclosed that he is an event manager who used to perform fancy firecrackers at weddings and parties. Due to the high season of marriage, such items are in huge demand, as they look very impressive while playing, so it is stored for their functions in Delhi. He knew that such fireworks had been banned; hence, he was using these articles with the name of Cold Pyro. He used to take these fire items from a person in Loni, Ghaziabad, added the police. The 36-year-old accused Ram Prakash, is a graduate and running an event company that works with those who used to perform at weddings and parties for celebrations with decorative fireworks. He used to charge a good amount for such special effects fireworks from his party, and the profit greed forced him to continue such items without caring about the ban put on the use of firecrackers. He has previously been involved in a case of illegal firecrackers, said police. (ANI)

