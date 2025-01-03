New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Two Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in Delhi since 2012 were apprehended by the Safdarjung Enclave Police Station during a verification drive in the South West District on Thursday.

The Bangladeshi nationals who are husband and wife were identified as 54-year-old Liyacat and his 39-year-old wife, Nasreen, and were deported to Bangladesh through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Also Read | Indian Technology Industry Grows 3.8% at USD 254 Billion in FY24, Employs 5.43 Million People.

The couple, who were residents of Kalakabadi village in the Bagerhat District of Bangladesh, were detained during the drive in Green Park, where their documents were verified.

Earlier, two Bangladeshi nationals who had been illegally residing in the national capital were apprehended and deported by the Delhi Police during two separate verification drives by the South West District Police.

Also Read | PLI Scheme Boost: Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors Secure INR 246 Crore Incentive Claims for Automobile and Auto Components Industry.

One of the illegal immigrants was identified as Lovely Khatoon Islam, a resident of Shankar Pur, Rajshahi, Bangladesh, who had been living here in Delhi for the past four years.

Meanwhile, in another drive launched by the staff of the Vasant Kunj South Police Station, another illegally residing Bangladeshi national was apprehended and deported to Bangladesh. The illegal immigrant identified as Md Bablu, a resident of Demra village in Dhaka, Bangladesh, was deported to Bangladesh through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Notably, Delhi police have identified more than 25 "illegal" immigrants from Bangladesh and have started the process to deport them to their home country, an official said.

Special Commission of Police Law and Order Madhup Tiwari said that the drive to identify "illegal" immigrants from Bangladesh was being carried out on the orders of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

"Following the LG's direction, we have launched a campaign in which we have started identifying illegal immigrants and deporting them. In Zone 2, the Southern zone, we have identified more than 25 such illegal immigrants so far and have also started the work of deporting them. At the same time, we had a big success in the South district, where we busted a racket in which we not only saw their route to come to India but also caught the people involved in it, who used to make their Aadhar cards here illegally," Tiwari said.

This operation underscores the South West District Police's zero-tolerance approach to illegal immigration and commitment to upholding the rule of law. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)