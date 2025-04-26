Every year, World Veterinary Day is observed in several countries around the world on the last Saturday of April to highlight the vital role veterinarians play in animal health. The day serves as a perfect opportunity to appreciate their contributions to both human and animal well-being. World Veterinary Day was established by the World Veterinary Association (WVA) in 2000 and is observed in collaboration with the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). World Veterinary Day 2025 falls on Saturday, April 26. Apart from treating animals, veterinarians are integral to preventing disease outbreaks, conducting research, and educating communities about responsible animal care. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Every year, the WVA Council selects a theme to shine a spotlight on the dynamic nature of veterinary services. The World Veterinary Day 2025 theme is ‘Animal Health Takes a Team’. It celebrates efforts from veterinarians, as well as all other veterinary team members, and their associations. In this article, let’s know more about World Veterinary Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

World Veterinary Day 2025 Date

World Veterinary Day 2025 falls on Saturday, April 26.

World Veterinary Day Significance

World Veterinary Day is an important global event that honours the invaluable contributions of veterinarians to society and their critical role in safeguarding both animal and human health. This special day highlights the essential role veterinary professionals play in safeguarding animal health, public safety, and food security.

Be it about taking care of pets, livestock, or wildlife, vets serve as the first line of defense in maintaining animal welfare. Their work helps ensure the health of ecosystems, supports sustainable agriculture, and promotes public health through food safety and disease control.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2025 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).