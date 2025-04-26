Save the Frogs Day is an international event that is held annually around the world, dedicated to the well-being and protection of frogs. The annual event is celebrated on the last Saturday of April. This year, Save the Frogs Day 2025 falls on Saturday, April 26. The international event is dedicated to amphibian conservation, particularly the frogs, which are among the most endangered groups of animals on the planet.

This day aims to raise awareness about the threats frogs face, such as habitat destruction, climate change, diseases and pollution. The mission of this day is to protect amphibian populations and to promote a society that respects and appreciates nature and wildlife. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Save the Frogs Day 2025 Date

Save the Frogs Day 2025 falls on Saturday, April 26.

Save the Frogs Day History

Save the Frogs Day was founded in 2008 by amphibian biologist Dr. Kerry Kriger. SAVE THE FROGS! is the world’s most effective amphibian conservation organisation based in California. It holds various events across the USA and around the world to educate people to prevent the extinction of amphibians and to create a better planet for humans and wildlife.

Save the Frogs Day Significance

Save the Frogs Day is an important event that aims to protect amphibian populations and empowers citizens to make extraordinary contributions to the betterment of the planet. The day has helped in creating, restoring and protecting the habitat for threatened amphibian populations around the world. This annual global event aims to raise awareness about the plight of frogs and educate the public on how to help protect frogs and their environments and support conservation efforts worldwide.

