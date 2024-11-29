New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested one of the accused in a double murder case after he was deported from Baku, Azerbaijan, officials said on Thursday.

As per officials, the arrested accused, identified as Harsh alias Chintu (22), along with his accomplice Sanjeev Dahiya, had killed two rival gang members, Sonu Tehlan and Ashish Tehlan, at a salon in Najafgarh in February 2024. He had fled India using a fake passport, but after a tip-off and coordination with authorities in Baku, he was apprehended upon his return to India.

Also Read | Mumbai Scam: Senior Manager Tricked Into Transferring INR 95 Lakh by Fraudsters Posing As Company Director on WhatsApp; Case Registered.

They got a tip-off that he was in Baku after the crime branch contacted agencies in Baku and got him deported to India after those agencies nabbed Harsh from the airport. The crime branch also makes a list of gangsters who are abroad on fake passports and gets them deported, according to sources in the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

Speaking to ANI Additional CP Crime Sanjay Bhatia said, "On February 9, a PCR call was received at PS Najafgarh stating therein that 'A man has been shot at Pillar No. 88, Indra Park.' At the spot, i.e., SCISSOR DOT COMB SALOON,' Najafgarh, it was found that Sonu Tehlan and Ashish Tehlan got gunshot injuries and were later declared dead by the doctors. Based upon the statement of eyewitness Neeraj Tehlan, a case u/s 302/34 IPC & 25/27 Arms Act, PS Najafgarh was registered, and an investigation was taken up by PS Najafgarh.

Also Read | Bomb Hoax Calls: Airlines Got 999 Hoax Bomb Threats Till November 14 This Year; 256 FIRs Filed, Says Government.

During the investigation, the accused persons were identified as Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanju Dahiya and Harsh. They had enmity with the deceased Ashish and Sanjeev, alias Sanju. On February 9, some arguments took place between Harsh Sanjeev and Neeraj Tehlan at the said salon. Harsh was a close friend of Sanjeev Kumar and was released from Rohini Jail just one day before the incident. Both the accused persons were declared 'Proclaimed Offenders' by the Court. A reward of Rs 50,000/- was declared on their arrest, said police.

"The investigation of the case was transferred to the Crime Branch from PS Najafgarh, Delhi. During the investigation, the team succeeded in getting the details of the fake passport, on which the accused person Harsh had fled from India. He was last located in Baku, Azerbaijan, while travelling on a fake Indian passport. He had got that fake passport prepared in the name of Pradeep Kumar from Punjab and exited from Amritsar airport to Sharjah on June 9. From Sharjah, he had entered Azerbaijan on August 27. His LOC was immediately opened by the Crime Branch. Today, on Nov 28, he was detained at Indira Gandhi Airport, Delhi based on LOC, where the team of Crime Branch has apprehended the accused," said Sanjay Sain DCP Crime.

Accused Harsh is a habitual criminal and associate of dreaded Gangster Yogesh, alias Tunda, who is looking after the Gogi Gang after his killing in jail. He was previously arrested in a case of extortion of PS Alipur registered. He disclosed that he is a close friend of Sanjeev Dahiya and on 8/2/24, Sanjeev Dahiya had received him from Rohini Jail when he came out on bail. On Feb 9, they went to a salon, where complainant Neeraj, along with deceased Ashish and Sonu Tehlan, were present. There, they had heated arguments. They had old enmity with each other and had been threatening each other over leaking information. They went for some time and again came back at the salon and shot Ashish and Sonu at point blank. Thereafter, he along with Sanjeev were hiding at different places in India like Shimla, Jammu, Surat, Kolhapur, Jodhpur, and Kota on the directions of Yogesh and Monty Maan, said police.

Monty Maan is one of the main members of the Gogi Gang. Harsh arranged his fake passport from Punjab, and he had left India on 09.06.24 from Amritsar to Sharjah. From where, he went to Baku, Azerbaijan, as per directions of Monty Maan. Today, he was coming to India on that fake passport to arrange another passport. He has now been apprehended by the Crime Branch, added the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)