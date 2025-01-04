New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Delhi police have filed a charge sheet against one co-accused, Ritik, alias Peter, under the sections of MCOCA. The charge sheet was filed before a duty judge on December 26, during the winter vacations.It is the first charge sheet filed in this case.

Link Special Judge Vishal Gogne listed the matter for consideration before the concerned judge, Kaveri Baweja, on January 9. The case was pending consideration before the concerned court today, but the court is unavailable today.

According to the Delhi police, Ritik, alias Peter, is a member of an organised crime syndicate allegedly led by Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, who is currently out of the country. This charge sheet, filed under section 3 of MCOCA, consists of around one thousand pages.

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan is also arrested in connection with the case and is currently in judicial custody. His bail application is listed for January 8. Three other accused persons, Ritik alias Peter, Rohit alias Anna, and Sachin Chikara, were arrested earlier. Their case was transferred to Rouse Avenue court by the Delhi High Court.

On December 13, the Rouse Avenue court remanded AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in judicial custody after a seven-day police remand. He had been arrested on December 4. Delhi police sought further custody of ten days, citing that the investigation is ongoing and additional custody is necessary to identify other associates of the accused.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja had remanded Naresh Balyan in judicial custody. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh represented the Delhi Police and requested ten days of further police custody. He argued that further custody was needed to identify properties acquired by the accused and to trace their previous owners.

The SPP also mentioned that new facts had emerged during the interrogation and that custody was required to identify other associates of the organised crime syndicate.

The accused allegedly received extorted money from the victims, as stated by the SPP. In contrast, Advocate M S Khan, who opposed the extension of police custody, argued that further custody was unnecessary. He pointed out that, according to a witness, nine associates had already been identified.

Approval from a competent officer is required to register an offence under MCOCA. Fifteen FIRs have been registered against Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, all of which have been investigated, and charge sheets have been filed in some. Delhi police is relying on offences linked to the period from May 18, 2021, to July 2023, the accused's counsel argued.

Advocate Khan further argued that no fresh offences had occurred during this period and that these crimes could not be reinvestigated under the MCOCA. He emphasized that continuous criminal activity is necessary to invoke the MCOCA. "No fresh act is there. No ground for further remand is made out," he added.

SPP Singh countered, arguing that the three judgments cited by the defence counsel had no bearing on the current case. He also stated that people are afraid to report cases due to fear of the syndicates. "Daily, there are firings. These syndicates have become a menace to society. In the various cases, the modus operandi is the same."(ANI)

