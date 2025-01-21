New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Delhi Police have moved an application before Rouse Avenue court for permission to interrogate two alleged associate of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang namely Sahil and Vijay alias Kalu in jail.

They have been arrested by the crime of branch of Delhi police in Kakrola Firing case.

Earlier, both were sent in judicial custody after police interrogation in Singla Sweet firing case. They are also allegedly involved in Triple murder case of Panchkula.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja is to hear the application at 2 PM. Police seeking permission to interrogate both in MLA Naresh Balyan MCOCA case.

Delhi police have also requested the court to issue NBW against wanted associates of Nandu Gang. AAP MLA Naresh Balyan is also in judicial custody after police interrogation. He has already moved to the High court after denial of bail by the trial court in a MCOCA case.

He along with two other accused Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara is in judicial custody till February 2.

Meanwhile, Delhi police have already filed a charge sheet against one accused Ritik alias Peter under MCOCA. The court is to consider the charge sheet on Wednesday. Ritik alias Peter is also to be produced after expiry of his judicial custody tomorrow.

Balyan, who was arrested on December 4 in connection with the MCOCA case, had previously been granted bail in an extortion case.

In its January 15 order, the trial court, led by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, noted that there was substantial evidence linking Balyan to an organized crime syndicate. The court emphasized that Balyan appeared to be actively involved in ongoing unlawful activities as a member of the group.

The Delhi Police had opposed Balyan's bail plea during a January 8 hearing, accusing him of acting as a "facilitator" for the crime syndicate allegedly led by Kapil Sangwan. (ANI)

