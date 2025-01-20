New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Aam Janata Party's candidate from Kalkaji assembly constituency, Rajan Singh alleged harassment by Aam Aadmi Party members on Sunday, saying that whenever they have tried to file their nomination, their papers were forcibly torn and claimed that the Delhi Police has previously refused to file a complaint.

Rajan Singh, AJP's candidate is a transgender person, and said that the Delhi High Court has ordered the police to file a complaint on the alleged harassment within 24 hours.

Also Read | Rajasthan: MNIT Student Divya Raj Jumps From 6th Floor of Hostel, Suicide Note Found.

"AAP leaders are constantly harassing me and even the Delhi Police is not registering my complaint. The Delhi High Court heard my complaints and sent a notice to the Delhi Police to submit a report within 48 hours," they told ANI.

The candidate has been successful in filing their nomination from Kalkaji assembly constituency before the Returning Officer.

Also Read | 'Not Satisfied, Kolkata Police Would've Ensured Death Penalty': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Life Imprisonment To Convict Sanjay Roy in RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case.

Alleging that whenever they tried to file a nomination, their papers are torn by AAP members, "I am from the transgender community and I am representing my community. When I was going to file my nomination papers, it was torn."

The Delhi High court issued a notice on Monday to Delhi Police and sought a response to the plea moved by Rajan Singh.

Justice Vikas Mahajan issued notice and sought a response from the Delhi Police on the plea. The High Court will hear the matter on January 27. Rajan Singh moved a petition through advocate Subhash Chandra Budhiraja.

49, Tuglakabad Extension, New Delhi, some unknown persons/opposite party's henchman came near the petitioner and snatched his electoral roll certificate from his hand tore the same and threatened the petitioner with a life-threatening.

It is alleged that some rival candidates are threatening the petitioner with dire consequences and for this, the petitioner urgently needs police protection.

AAP's candidate for Kalkaji assembly constituency is Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. Apart from AJP's Rajan Singh, Atishi will be contesting against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)