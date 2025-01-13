New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with other party leaders visited the Election Commission of India on Monday and addressed key issues, including alleged distribution of goods in New Delhi Assembly Constituency and the voter registration of party's Patparganj candidate Awadh Ojha.

Speaking with press after visiting ECI, Kejriwal said that he discussed the issue of "distribution of goods" in Kidwai Nagar and urged ECI to take action in the matter.

"Yesterday, blankets were distributed in Kidwai Nagar, shoes, jackets were distributed, money was distributed, spectacles were distributed. Local DM's report says nothing is happening. So we said that this means that Local DM is involved. We requested that DM should be suspended and this kind of activities should be stopped," Kejriwal said.

"The Election Commission has also assured us that all these activities will be stopped, so we are very grateful to the Election Commission for their response," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal is up against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit in the Delhi Assembly Election.

Kejriwal also addressed the issue of voter registration of their Patparganj candidate Awadh Ojha, which was prohibiting him to file for nomination from the seat. He said that ECI has ordered to shift of the vote of Awadh Ojha.

"The Election Commission has ordered to shift the vote of Awadh Ojha, and he will be the voter and will be able to cast his vote. He will be able to file his nomination too." Kejriwal said.

AAP candidate Ojha, will be up against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress' Anil Kumar from the Patparganj Assembly Constituency.

Delhi CM Atishi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Rajyasabha MP Sanajay Singh and Raghav Chadha were also present with Kejriwal.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. (ANI)

