New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Union ministers and top national-level office bearers of the BJP will accompany candidates during their nomination filing for the Delhi assembly polls as the party makes concerted efforts to dislodge AAP from power in the city next month.

A Delhi BJP functionary associated with the nomination filing said some candidates are likely to submit their papers on Makar Sankranti while most of them will do so on January 15 and 16.

"Many candidates are right now busy with preparing documents and other paperwork related to nomination filing," he said.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami are some of the big leaders who will attend the nomination processions of the BJP candidates, the party functionary said.

The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998.

It has announced candidates for 59 Assembly seats in the national capital so far. The candidates for the remaining 11 seats are likely to be announced soon. The last date for filing nomination papers is January 17.

According to party leaders, Gadkari will join Shalimar Bagh candidate Rekha Gupta in her nomination submission procession.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will accompany Janakpuri candidate Ashish Sood while the BJP's National general secretary Arun Singh will join the nomination procession of Model Town candidate Ashok Goel.

Anurag Thakur will attend the nomination procession of RK Puram candidate Anil Sharma and Dhami will be with BJP candidate for Patparganj seat Ravinder Negi, a native of the state.

Party leaders said all seven BJP MPs in Delhi have been instructed to join as many candidates as possible during their nomination filing.

Delhi will go to assembly polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February.

So far, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held two events in the city where he attacked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his 'Sheesh Mahal', a term that is being used by the BJP for alleged exorbitant expenses on the official bungalow of Kejriwal when he was the chief minister.

