New Delhi, May 8: Samples of some of the animals including a lion had been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly for testing of COVID-19 infection, said National Zoological Park authorities.

"Samples of some of the animals including a lion had been sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly. Nothing adverse has been informed or reported so far. Detailed reports are awaited," Director National Zoological Park, Ramesh Pandey said.

The director further said that he has been getting messages about COVID-19 (SARS COV-2) in animals of various Zoos and action regarding the matter being taken in the National Zoological Park.

Pandey informed that the drills of sanitization never stopped in National Zoological Park after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier, two lionesses have tested positive for COVID-19 at Etawah Safari Park in Uttar Pradesh. Besides this, eight Asiatic lions housed in the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) Hyderabad have tested positive for SARS-CoV2 virus.

