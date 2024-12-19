India News | Democracy, Constitution Murdered Again in BJP-ruled Assam and UP: Rahul Gandhi After Death of Congress Workers During Protest

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): As two Congress party workers lost their lives during nationwide protests called by the party on Wednesday, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi offered condolences to their grieving family members and alleged that Constitution was murdered in BJP-ruled Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Democracy and Constitution have been murdered again in BJP-ruled Assam and Uttar Pradesh. The Congress party is conducting satyagraha in support of Babasaheb and the Constitution across the country. During this, the death of our Congress workers Mridul Islam in Guwahati and Prabhat Pandey in Lucknow due to excessive police force is very sad and condemnable."

Also Read | PMAY 2.0: Who Is Eligible? How To Apply for New House Online Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0?.

"I offer my deepest condolences to their grieving loved ones. These families deserve full justice. The lion of Congress will continue to fight for truth and the Constitution," he further said.

Congress leaders and workers held nationwide protests on Wednesday, including marches to Raj Bhavans in Jammu, Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Patna. The protests aimed to raise concerns over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B.R. Ambedkar, the ongoing crisis in Manipur, alleged inaction on the Adani controversy, and the demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

Also Read | Mumbai Boat Accident: Man and Child Still Missing After Passenger Ferry-Navy Craft Collision off Coast Near Gateway of India; Search Operation Underway.

A Congress worker died during the party's protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday. The State Congress chief Ajay Rai alleged that the death was due to "police brutality".

An FIR was registered at Husainganj police station under section 103 of BNS. The deceased was identified as Prabhat Pandey, 28, said the police.

The case was registered on the complaint of the family members of the victim. They said the Prabhat Pandey had no pre-existing health conditions.

Family members denied in the complaint that the youth had any pre-existing disease.

Raveena Tyagi, DCP Central Lucknow, said that prima facie, as per the doctors, there are no signs of injury on Prabhat Pandey.

"Today, at around 5 pm, a person named Prabhat Pandey s/o Deepak Pandey, aged 28, resident of Gorakhpur, was brought to the Civil Hospital from the Congress office in an unconscious state. The doctors declared him brought dead. Prima facie, as per the doctors, there are no signs of injury on him," Raveena Tyagi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)