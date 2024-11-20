New Delhi, November 20: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday, to enable the sale of ASI monument tickets through DMRC's 'Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarthi' mobile application. According to the official release, the initiative aimed at providing a single platform for the purchase of both ASI monument tickets and DMRC travel tickets.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC and Anand Madhukar, Additional Director General (Admin), ASI. As part of the collaboration, DMRC and ASI will jointly develop and implement an integrated QR-based ticketing system to facilitate seamless access to Delhi Metro services and selected centrally protected monuments managed by ASI. Both organisations will work together to promote Delhi's rich cultural heritage through coordinated efforts, including public campaigns, joint events, and digital platforms. This initiative is expected to provide a hassle-free, world-class travel and tourism experience for both national and international tourists across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Milestone Marking Delhi's Journey Toward Smarter, Expansive Metro Network: Atishi on DMRC's Driverless Train.

This collaboration will facilitate easy and convenient access for tourists and the general public through a unified ticketing solution covering metro travel and monument entry, the release said. Additionally, DMRC will integrate ASI's ticketing system into its app and provide space for the installation of ASI signages and standees featuring historical information about various monuments at designated metro stations to increase awareness among tourists. Metro's First Train for Phase-IV Operation Reaches Delhi: DMRC.

Separately, on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi called the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's first driverless train a milestone, marking "yet another step in the city's journey toward a smarter and more expansive metro network." Atishi inspected the new metro coaches of the Phase-4 route at the Mukundpur depot near Majlis Park and highlighted that the six-car train will be part of the Magenta Line and remains the only metro system in India to operate driverless trains while offering high safety standards.

"A proud moment for Delhi! The first train, consisting of six coaches for the Phase 4 expansion of @OfficialDMRC, has arrived at Mukundpur Depot. Today, I had the opportunity to inspect this state-of-the-art driverless train, which will soon join the Magenta Line, reaffirming Delhi Metro's position as India's only metro system with driverless technology," Atishi said in a post on X.

