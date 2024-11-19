New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday called the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's first driverless train a milestone, marking "yet another step in the city's journey toward a smarter and more expansive metro network."

Earlier in the day, Atishi inspected the new metro coaches of the Phase-4 route at the Mukundpur depot near Majlis Park and highlighted that the six-car train will be part of the Magenta Line and remains the only metro system in India to operate driverless trains while offering high safety standards.

Also Read | Manipur: Curfew Relaxed in 4 Imphal Valley Districts, Suspension on Broadband Internet Lifted As Law and Order Situation Improves.

"A proud moment for Delhi! The first train, consisting of six coaches for the Phase 4 expansion of @OfficialDMRC, has arrived at Mukundpur Depot. Today, I had the opportunity to inspect this state-of-the-art driverless train, which will soon join the Magenta Line, reaffirming Delhi Metro's position as India's only metro system with driverless technology," Atishi said in a post on X.

"Under @ArvindKejriwalJi's visionary leadership, Delhi Metro continues to drive rapid progress across Delhi. This milestone marks yet another step in the city's journey toward a smarter and more expansive metro network," she added.

Also Read | Supriya Sule, Nana Patole Involved in Bitcoin Scam To Fund Campaigns for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Claims Former IPS Officer Ravindra Nath Patil.

The Delhi Chief Minister also praised the rapid expansion of the Delhi Metro over the past decade, which has extended its reach to all corners of the city.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, "Today we are at the Delhi Metro depot in Mukundpur and it is a matter of great pride that the trains of Phase Four Metro, which is an ambitious expansion of 186 km of Metro, have started coming on the ground. So this is the first train at the Mukundpur depot. This is a six-car train and it will be used in the Magenta Line. So right now all of the testing is taking place."

"It is a driverless train. Even now Delhi Metro is the only metro in the whole country in which driverless trains are running, whose safety is very high and I am happy that Delhi Metro has been expanding at a very fast pace for the last 10 years. It has reached every corner of Delhi," said Atishi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)