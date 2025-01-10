New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has introduced the HIMKAVACH multi-layer clothing system, specially designed to provide optimal protection in extreme cold weather conditions.

The innovative clothing system has passed all user trials under actual operational conditions, proving its effectiveness for military operations in cold weather, particularly in the Himalayan region.

Taking to its official handle on X, DRDO posted, "DRDO developed HIMKAVACH multi-layer clothing system designed for temperature range of +20°C to -60°C has successfully cleared all user trials in actual operation. The clothing system will be very useful in military operations in cold weather conditions along the Himalayan region." (ANI)

