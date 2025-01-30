New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Amid electioneering for Delhi polls, Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday claimed that Delhi Police had reached Kapurthala House, where Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stays during his visits to the national capital, but sources in Election Commission said that no such raid has been conducted.

Returning Officer OP Pandey said they received a complaint about money distribution.

"We have to dispose of the complaint in 100 minutes. Our FST had come here which was not allowed to enter. I have come here to request them to let us enter along with a cameraperson. We will come back after an enquiry. The complaint of money distribution was received on the cVIGIL app," Pandey told reporters outside Kapurthala House when asked about the purpose of the visit.

He said any citizen can make such a complaint.

Atishi earlier alleged that Aam Aadmi Party was being targeted and said people will give their reply during polling on February 5.

"Delhi Police has reached to raid Bhagwant Mann's house in Delhi. BJP people are distributing money, shoes, bedsheets in broad daylight - this is not visible. Instead, they reach to raid the residence of an elected Chief Minister. Wow BJP! Delhi people will give the answer on the 5th," Atishi posted on X.

EC sources said no raid has been conducted at Kapurthala House.

"The Election Commission of India has not conducted any raid on the Delhi residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Kapurthala House," an EC source said.

Electioneering for Delhi polls has seen sharp attacks by BJP, AAP and Congress at each other.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of "collaborating" with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure AAP's defeat in the polls.

"Congress is not contesting elections in Delhi to win, but they are collaborating with the BJP so that AAP loses," Kejriwal said in a video address.

Referring to his recent meeting with Congress supporters, the former Delhi Chief Minister claimed that Congress lost the Haryana elections despite having a strong chance of winning, due to internal conflicts within the party.

"A few days ago, some people came to meet me, who were supporters of Congress since inception. Even though they said they would vote for Congress, they were also disappointed. They told me that Congress leaders are involved in infighting. They lost the Haryana elections that were in their corner," Kejriwal said.Appealing to Congress supporters to vote for AAP, he said that Congress leaders never speak against BJP leaders but constantly slam AAP.

He also claimed that if the BJP comes to power, they will discontinue the welfare schemes introduced by the AAP government in Delhi.

BJP has said that it will continue the schemes and has made a slew of promises in its election manifesto for Delhi polls. (ANI)

