In a surprising move, a team from the Election Commission of India conducted a raid at the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Kapurthala House in Delhi. The search operation, which took place earlier today, is believed to be part of an ongoing investigation related to election-related matters. Sources close to the operation have indicated that the raid was conducted in connection with suspected violations of election laws, though details remain scarce. Delhi: Police Seize ‘Punjab Sarkar’ Car With Cash, Liquor on Copernicus Marg; Bhagwant Mann Govt Says ‘Fake’ (Watch Video).

Election Commission Conducts Search Operations at Bhagwant Mann’s Residence

#BREAKING: The Election Commission team conducts a raid at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Kapurthala House, Delhi, for a search operation pic.twitter.com/7ppZeic6eS — IANS (@ians_india) January 30, 2025

