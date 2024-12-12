New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Thursday held a meeting with Chief Election Officer Delhi, all District Election Officers, Returning Officers, DCPs and other nodal officials to review the progress of the ongoing Special Summary Revision 2025 and poll preparedness for the forthcoming Election of Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Sources told ANI that during the meeting, strict directions were given to officials to ensure revision and updation of Electoral Rolls as per statutory provisions and regulatory regime governing the transparent process of preparation and updation of electoral rolls. The Commission emphasized the need for rigorous compliance with its instructions.

Also Read | Zomato Slapped With GST Demand: Food Delivery Aggregator Says It Receives Tax Demand of INR 803.4 Crore in Respect of Non-Payment of GST on Delivery Charges.

Commission instructed officials that Political Party Representatives to be involved in the electoral roll revision as per extant guidelines with fullest transparency and disclosures. All complaints and grievances from political parties should be resolved promptly and factually.It was also instructed that lists of claims and objections be shared with political parties on a weekly basis and published on the CEO and DEO websites.

Additionally, no deletions are allowed without conducting a field verification and providing the elector with a notice to ensure they have an opportunity for a hearing.

Also Read | Places of Worship Act: Muslim Personal Law Board Welcomes Supreme Court's Curbs on Fresh Suits Against Mosques Surveys.

CEO and DEOs were directed to look into the issues raised by political parties about the revision of electoral rolls and submit the factual details for further review by the Commission.

This is here to mention that Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Delhi chief minister Atishi, on Wednesday met the CEC on Wednesday to raise concerns over the alleged mass deletion of voters' names ahead of the Delhi assembly elections scheduled for early 2025.

Kejriwal also wrote a letter to CEC Rajiv Kumar, demanding that no further voter deletions be carried out in any assembly constituency to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process amidst a recent row of vote deletions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)