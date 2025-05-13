Cupertino, May 13: Apple has released two latest updates, iOS 18.5, offering new improvements, bug fixes and features. The iOS 18.5 has been released ahead of the Apple WWDC25 (Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2025) set to take place from June 9 to June 13, 2025. iOS 18.5 is the fifth major update in the iOS 18 series of updates.

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 18.5 version to eligible devices ahead of launching the iOS 19 update at the WWDC2025 event. Apple released the iOS 18.4 update with notable upgrades last month, and this update focuses on Pride-themed wallpaper, improvements to the Mail app, satellite connectivity, Screen Time, Apple TV purchases, and more. Android 16 Beta 3 Released for OPPO Find X8 Users, Comes With Several New Features and Upgrades in Color OS.

ios 18.5 Update: What's New? Check New Features

Apple's iOS 18.5 update brings useful enhancements across key features. The Mail app now includes an "All Mail" inbox, making it easier to switch between inbox categories. A new three-dot menu also lets users quickly toggle contact photos. The update includes a Pride-themed wallpaper for iPhones and a new Pride Edition Watch Band.

The iOS 18.5 update also includes improved Parental controls, including alerts when a child's Screen Time passcode is used. Users can also authenticate purchases on third-party TVs via the Apple TV app. Lastly, satellite connectivity is now available for iPhone 13 models, expanding coverage in areas with poor signal.

How to Download iOS 18. Update? Check Steps Here

iOS 18.5 update is being rolled out for all iPhone users and will be available for all users gradually. To get this update, you need to follow the steps below,

Check that your W-Fi or internet is turned on.

Check if you have sufficient battery to install the update.

Now, go to your Settings.

Then, Access' General' option and then 'Software Update'

If you have received an update, tap on Download and Install.

The iOS 18.5 update will take time to download and install into your system, as it is 1.58GB (as per iPhone 16 Pro Max). Therefore, make sure you have a good internet connection with a faster download speed. iPhone 17 Series: iPhone 17 Camera Specifications Likely To Get Major Upgrade; Check Expected Launch Date, Price and Features.

iOS 18.5 Update Compatibility

Apple's latest iOS 18.5 is compatible with all iPhone models launched after 2018. This includes the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS MAX, and iPhone SE Models, as well as the iPhone 16 series, including the iPhone 16e.

